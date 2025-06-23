Guide to the celebrations of the night of San Juan in Malaga Rituals, traditions and júas will be the stars of the evening in the capital and the province this Monday.

Isabel Méndez Málaga Monday, 23 June 2025, 10:15 Compartir

It is undoubtedly one of the most special nights of the year. The coastal municipalities of Malaga are finalising preparations to celebrate the Night of San Juan in style, which will take place on Monday 23 June and will feature a wide range of activities: live music, firework displays as well as the traditional burning of júas. Take note of all the Malaga programme.

Malaga city

The Antonio Banderas promenade, on La Misericordia beach, will be the centre of the celebrations in Malaga city. The activities, which include music, fireworks and the traditional burning of the 'júa', will begin at 22.30 with the Electroduendes Orchestra at the Primero de Mayo roundabout. The traditional bonfire will also be held here. At midnight the show will begin with the burning of the 'júa', in which different special effects will be used. Afterwards, there will be fireworks from the jetty of La Térmica, with 204 kilos of pyrotechnic material and an approximate duration of 14 minutes. At the end of the fireworks display, the orchestra will resume its performance until one o'clock in the morning. More details More details More details More details More details

Torremolinos

Torremolinos celebrates the festivity with moragas, musical performances and bars with food and drink at popular prices. Thus, the Brotherhood of Sailors Virgen del Carmen de la Carihuela is organising one more year the traditional moraga of San Juan which will take place this Monday on the beach of La Carihuela in front of the restaurant La Zoca, from 20:30 hours. There will be a bar with food and drink at popular prices and live music by the group Capitán Vinilo. Attendees will be able to enjoy the traditional burning of «júas» in a large bonfire that will be lit at midnight on the esplanade next to the children's playground in Calle Jacinto de Mesa. (All the information, here) (All the information, here) (All the information, here) )

Rincón de la Victoria

In Rincón de la Victoria, the celebration of the arrival of summer will take place on the beach of El Tajo between 20:00 and 02:00. During this time, among other activities, there will be a free open-air concert featuring local artists of different musical styles. More information More information More information More information More information

Marbella

El Cable beach will be the main stage for the Noche de San Juan in Marbella. The evening will start at 20.00 hours and will feature a musical line-up of local djs Mike Sierra and Enzo, the cover band Star Ways Da Igual and dj Cristian White. More information More information More information More information More information

Torrox

The celebration will take place on Monday 23rd from 21:30 in the Plaza de la Concordia. There will be live music: Coro Almedina, Coro Las Nieves and Ascen Núñez. There will also be the traditional descent to the river with torches (23:45 hours) and humour with Javi Peloches (from 00:30 hours). The Torrox Town Hall is also staking the distribution of more than 1,000 «roscas de San Juan» among the attendees.

Nerja

Burriana beach will once again be the setting for the traditional Noche de San Juan. The councillor for Popular Traditions, Elena Gálvez, has informed that the celebration will begin at 22:00 hours with a performance by the Al Alba Group. At 00:00 hours, the «Júa» will be burnt and a firework display will be launched. The music will continue with the orchestra Onda Sonora, which will liven up the evening . All the information, here. .

Vélez-Málaga

The music of Antonio José will fill the Noche de San Juan in Torre del Mar with rhythm. The beach of El Copo will become a magical place for this special night with a luxury programme, first class performances and the fire of the júas. «There will be a sardine skewers tasting, with more than 350 kilos of sardines that will be distributed to all those present. There will also be a prize-giving ceremony for the »júas« contest. A contest where peñas and groups of our town participate and give that traditional and magical touch to this night of San Juan and fireworks display,» said the Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar and Councillor for Tourism, Jesús Pérez Atencia. The evening will close with the presence on stage of DJ Sau, who will entertain everyone present with his show.

Fuengirola

From midnight on Monday night, the San Francisco beach in Fuengirola will host the traditional fireworks display on the night of San Juan. Beforehand (21.30 hours), the Punto y Aparte Orchestra will perform on the stage set up in Miguel Bueno Street, followed by the Paco and Llina Duo. The celebration is part of the Verbena de San Juan de El Boquetillo, which began on Saturday and will continue until Tuesday, and which among other activities will feature performances by María del Monte, Marisol Bizcocho and the chirigota del Selu. At the same time, the local beach bars are offering live performances and gastronomic proposals as part of the Noche Blanca de San Juan.

Mijas

The Noche de San Juan in Mijas will be experienced both in the village and in La Cala. Live music and the traditional burning of júas will be the focus of the programme for the shortest night of the year in the municipality of Mijas. Live music will start at 20:00 hours in the two urban centres. In addition, in Mijas town there will be performances by the dance groups of Reme Fernández and Víctor Rojas. At midnight, the traditional burning of the 'júas' will take place. In the case of the village, it will be the Hermandad del Dulce Nombre de Jesús Nazareno who will be in charge of its management, while in La Cala it will be the Mijeñas Pepa Jarillo and Obdulia Negrete who will be responsible for carrying it out.

Estepona

The beach of La Rada, near the Post Office, will be the setting for the traditional 'Fiesta de la Noche de San Juan' in Estepona. The events will begin at 9 p.m. with performances by DJs Monchi, Poyito and FSC, and will continue at 10 p.m. with a concert by singer Rasel and Sara (former member of the group 'Las Chuches'). The XLV 'Quema de los Bigotes de San Juan' contest will begin at 21:00, with the jury taking a tour of the participating burnings. All of them will be located near the La Peseta monument. The 'juás' will be set alight at 00:00 hours, at the beginning of the Night of San Juan, when, following an ancestral custom, the people of Estepona gather on the beach to get their feet wet.

Benalmádena

The Benalmádena Town Hall will focus the Noche de San Juan in Arroyo de la Miel. At 22:00 hours the lighting of the fair will be switched on, while at midnight the burning of the júas will take place. At one o'clock in the morning a fireworks display will be held in the area around Bil Bil Castle.

San Pedro Alcántara

San Pedro Alcántara will celebrate the Noche de San Juan with live music by DJs Karlos Rubio, Dyne and Dani Torres and the band Alejados. The celebration will be held on the beach La Salida from 8pm and among the novelties for this year is the workshop of the House of Wishes for young people to write their own wishes. More information More information More information More information More information

Carob

The town of Algarrobo celebrates the feast of San Juan with a great popular moraga. The celebration will start at 21.00 hours and will feature a performance by Aire Flamenco. The Town Hall of Algarrobo also assures us that there will be drinks for two euros, beers for 1.50 euros and soft drinks for one euro.