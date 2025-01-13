Young woman dies after fall at popular Malaga climbing site - her friend survives

Juan Cano Málaga Monday, 13 January 2025, 09:57 Compartir

A young woman in her 20s has died after falling from a 150-metre height in the El Chorro area of Malaga province, where she was climbing with a friend. The young man survived by clinging to a rock ledge. The victim was reportedly British.

The emergency services received first alert of the incident at 7.10pm on Friday 10 January. The informer said that a person climbing in the area known as the Suizo sector had suffered a fall and an injury. The Guardia Civil was notified of the incident.

When emergency workers gained access to the scene, they found that a woman had died as a result of the fall. Her body was retrieved by the emergency services.

According to the information that SUR has gained, the two young people had spent the entire day hiking in El Chorro, an area not far from the Caminito del Rey attraction. Apparently, the accident occurred when they got lost on their way home.

The only testimony that the Guardia Civil officers is that of the survivor. According to the young man, they both lost their balance and fell down a ravine. He managed to cling to a ledge and save his life, while she fell into the void.

When the officers rescued the young man, he was in such a state of shock that he could not remember his own name.