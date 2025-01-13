Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Young woman dies after fall at popular Malaga climbing site - her friend survives
112 incident

Young woman dies after fall at popular Malaga climbing site - her friend survives

The investigation has found that they took a wrong turn while climbing in El Chorro, lost their balance and fell from a height of 150 metres

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Monday, 13 January 2025, 09:57

A young woman in her 20s has died after falling from a 150-metre height in the El Chorro area of Malaga province, where she was climbing with a friend. The young man survived by clinging to a rock ledge. The victim was reportedly British.

The emergency services received first alert of the incident at 7.10pm on Friday 10 January. The informer said that a person climbing in the area known as the Suizo sector had suffered a fall and an injury. The Guardia Civil was notified of the incident.

When emergency workers gained access to the scene, they found that a woman had died as a result of the fall. Her body was retrieved by the emergency services.

According to the information that SUR has gained, the two young people had spent the entire day hiking in El Chorro, an area not far from the Caminito del Rey attraction. Apparently, the accident occurred when they got lost on their way home.

The only testimony that the Guardia Civil officers is that of the survivor. According to the young man, they both lost their balance and fell down a ravine. He managed to cling to a ledge and save his life, while she fell into the void.

When the officers rescued the young man, he was in such a state of shock that he could not remember his own name.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Experts give reasons for the downturn in Spanish tourists staying in Malaga province
  2. 2 Costa del Sol hits record number of tourists visiting in 2024, latest data shows
  3. 3 Spanish government kicks off a year of events to mark 50th anniversary of death of Franco
  4. 4 John Fulton: Facing death in the afternoon in Seville
  5. 5 Gibraltar to reclaim part of harbour area
  6. 6 Torremolinos mayor files 'hate crime' complaint against private club with National Police
  7. 7 Young substitute Chupete bags late equaliser in yet another draw for Malaga CF
  8. 8 Why feeling a little chilly can boost your energy
  9. 9

    Acorn-fed ham in Spain
  10. 10 Recommended for your garden in the south of Spain: Lonicera fragrantissima

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Juan Cano. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Young woman dies after fall at popular Malaga climbing site - her friend survives