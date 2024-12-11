Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Young British man dies after fall while climbing in Malaga&#039;s El Chorro area
112 incident

Young British man dies after fall while climbing in Malaga's El Chorro area

A Guardia Civil mountain rescue team performed CPR at the scene and airlifted the victim by helicopter to waiting paramedics who could only confirm his death

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 22:44

A young man lost his life this Wednesday 11 December after suffering a fall while climbing in the Malaga municipality of Álora, according to the112 Andalucía emergency coordination centre. The victim was about 20 years old and of British nationality, according to sources from the Guardia Civil.

The incident happened at about 11am in the El Chorro area. Apparently, the young man suffered a fall while doing a 'via ferrata' climb in the area known as 'Puente del Mono'. He was knocked unconscious and his climbing companions were the ones who alerted the 112 emergency number.

Members of the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue and intervention group (Greim), based in Álora, were sent to the scene, supported by the force's helicopter based in Granada. On arrival, they found the young man in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Despite the efforts of the mountain rescue officers, who performed CPR manoeuvres and quickly evacuated him by helicopter to the waiting medical services, paramedics could only confirm the death of the young man.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as blanket of snow covers Malaga province's highest mountain
  2. 2 This is where you can sample a traditional Malaga dish this festive season
  3. 3 Volunteer-run animal shelter on Costa del Sol opens its doors to raise essential funds
  4. 4 Torremolinos authorises two-hour extension for hospitality industry over Christmas, New Year and Three Kings
  5. 5 Princess Birgitta of Sweden: rebellious, outspoken and lover of Spain
  6. 6 Marbella FC draw Atlético Madrid in dream Copa del Rey clash
  7. 7 Lipofilling: Your Body's Secret to Natural Beauty
  8. 8 Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after man stabbed multiple times in Gibraltar
  9. 9 Mayor would 'reject' plans for recycling complex near popular Malaga tourist attraction
  10. 10 Malaga road reopens almost a month after 'Dana' storm and flooding hit province

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Young British man dies after fall while climbing in Malaga's El Chorro area