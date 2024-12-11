Young British man dies after fall while climbing in Malaga's El Chorro area

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 11 December 2024, 22:44

A young man lost his life this Wednesday 11 December after suffering a fall while climbing in the Malaga municipality of Álora, according to the112 Andalucía emergency coordination centre. The victim was about 20 years old and of British nationality, according to sources from the Guardia Civil.

The incident happened at about 11am in the El Chorro area. Apparently, the young man suffered a fall while doing a 'via ferrata' climb in the area known as 'Puente del Mono'. He was knocked unconscious and his climbing companions were the ones who alerted the 112 emergency number.

Members of the Guardia Civil's mountain rescue and intervention group (Greim), based in Álora, were sent to the scene, supported by the force's helicopter based in Granada. On arrival, they found the young man in cardiorespiratory arrest.

Despite the efforts of the mountain rescue officers, who performed CPR manoeuvres and quickly evacuated him by helicopter to the waiting medical services, paramedics could only confirm the death of the young man.