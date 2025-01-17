Work starts on extra A-357 motorway lane in Malaga for buses and cars with two or more passengers

Chus Heredia Malaga Friday, 17 January 2025, 10:58 Compartir

Work is under way to provide access to Malaga city with an extra lane for buses and high-occupancy vehicles carrying two or more occupants. The first task began on Sunday night through to Monday as workers cleared the central reservation of undergrowth, removing the ubiquitous oleanders and preparing an area for bringing in the necessary materials to widen the road.

This undertaking, promoted by the Junta's department for public works, has a deadline of six months once the construction project has been drafted and approved by Carreteras del Estado (Spain's state highways authority), given that it is being carried out at a crucial intersection of roads on the general road network in the area. The aforementioned storage and logistics area being cleared will be located inside the loop of the MA-20 road. Until the beginning of February no significant traffic disruptions are foreseen.

The construction work and the project were awarded to Sando for 8.5 million euros. The aim is to promote public transport and reduce traffic jams at one of the busiest points coming into the city. The new lane should be ready at the beginning of the summer.

Strong pulling power

The access to Malaga city via the Guadalhorce motorway is, with a volume of 74,000 vehicles per day, one of the busiest areas of the city. With attractions like the town of Cártama and places that draw traffic such as the University of Malaga, the PTA (Malaga TechPark), the CTM (the city's main logistics hub) and the business parks, the area is a strong draw, and there is even an area of urban expansion going on here.

The planned work by the Consejería de Fomento consists of widening the road from two to three lanes in the direction of the provincial capital for a BUS-VAO (high-occupancy) platform of 2.3 kilometres between the access roundabout to the Hospital Clínico and the University and its extension at the entrance to the city, coinciding with the intersection with Avenida Juan XXIII at the traffic lights by the provincial headquarters of the National Police.

The widening to create the third lane shall be done mainly towards the centre separating the dual carriageways, thus mostly occupying the median except in specific cases where the widening shall be done on the outer edge of the median. Where there is a single structure for both carriageways, no widening or reinforcement is necessary.

The project does envisage extending the flyover over the roundabout next to Avenida Doctor Manuel Domínguez and Avenida María Zambrano. The space between carriageways will be occupied, as will be done with the three flyovers at the junction with the MA-20. The flyover above Calle Almogía will be widened on one side by means of a new deck connected to the cantilever of the existing one.

Preparatory work

In these first weeks preparatory work will be carried out on site for signposting, setting up detours and diversions, removing existing road markings and painting new ones, as well as the dismantling of existing crash barriers and the installation of concrete and plastic safety barriers.

The first week of work will not affect traffic on the A-357 at all. From week commencing 20 January the existing lanes on the road into the city will be narrowed to three metres wide. As the work progresses there will be further alterations to traffic which will be publicised in advance, although most work will be carried out mainly at night to minimise disruption given the high intensity of traffic on this important access road into Malaga.