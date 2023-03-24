Work begins to expand capacity of lower Guadalhorce water purifying plant The wastewater treatment station that serves Pizarra, Coín and Álora will increase its capacity, going from purifying 8,000 cubic metres of water per day to 12,000

Andrea Jiménez Guadalhorce Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Work to expand the capacity of the water purifying plant that serves Pizarra, Coín and Álora began this week. The lower Guadalhorce wastewater treatment station, inaugurated in 2020, will increase its capacity to serve the needs of the three municipalities, going from purifying 8,000 cubic meters of water per day to 12,000.

The first phase of the project was announced by the Junta de Andalucía's delegate in Malaga province for Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Fernando Fernández Tapia-Ruano, who visited the facilities together with the respective mayors, Francisco Martínez (Álora), Félix Lozano (Pizarra) and Francisco Santos (Coín).

The project will involve an investment of 588,310 euros and have an estimated completion period of six months.

Along with this work, Fernández explained that Phase II will begin shortly, which will consist of the installation of a drainage system that, in the event of a breakdown or interruption of the purification process, will channel the untreated water from the station to the waste catchment area.

The treatment station is located in the municipality of Pizarra and has three biological treatment lines. Currently, only two of them are in service, while the third will be activated to expand its capacity in the future. The plant collects the wastewater from the three municipalities and subjects it to secondary treatment before returning it to the Guadalhorce river, in compliance with the Andalusian water quality objectives and the requirements of Directive 271/ 91/CEE on urban wastewater treatment.