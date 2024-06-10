Well-known homeless man found dead in Guadalhorce valley town

José Rodríguez Cámara Malaga Monday, 10 June 2024, 14:23 Compartir Copiar enlace

A homeless man, aged about 60 years old, was found dead on Sunday, 9 June, in an area known as Cuesta de René, in the municipality of Alhaurín de la Torre in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley.

It was around two o'clock in the afternoon, 112 Andalucía confirmed, when the emergency service control room received a report of the discovery of a body in an advanced state of decomposition, according to the statement given by the people who found him. In view of what happened, the judicial protocol was activated, for the removal of the body and its transfer to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga for an autopsy to be performed. The Guardia Civil was also notified, which has taken charge of the investigation to clarify the cause of death.

The discovery has caused considerable shock in the Alhaurín town as the victim was a homeless person who was well-known to the parishioners of San Sebastián and the Inmaculada Concepción, a church where he was a regular visitor. In fact, as the priest Reinaldo Aguilera explained, it was a family linked to the parish who located the body when they went to visit him in the tent where he was living, after that they had not seen him for a couple of weeks.

The deceased, named Felipe, was not a native of Alhaurín de la Torre, but he had lived in the town for some time, and had even been living in a house owned by the church for a year, until the property was sold, the parish priest explained.