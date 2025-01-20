Water supply in Malaga town to be cut from Monday night to 'improve municipal network'

Tony Bryant scheduled Monday, 20 January 2025, 09:31 Compartir

Cártama town hall has announced that it will be necessary to carry out a scheduled suspension of the water supply on Monday 20 January from 11.30pm until Tuesday afternoon. The cut will affect the following areas: the lower part of Cártama town centre, and all of Estación de Cártama, except the Tres Leguas, Loma de las Tres Leguas, Cortijo Ratón and El Sexmo areas. Sierra de Gibralgalia will not be affected as it is not supplied from the affected pipeline.

This scheduled interruption is due to the planned connections of various supply networks to establish an alternative water supply point to the wells currently available to the municipality. The council said that this is of great importance, as it will alleviate the drought situation and/or have a secondary means of obtaining water in case, as happened during the recent 'Dana' storm, the wells are left in poor condition.

During the night, the affected pipes will be emptied of water so that in the morning the tasks of cutting the necessary sections that will have to be connected can be carried out.

The Aqualia water company has advised people to ensure that during the hours of suspension of the supply no taps are left open, as well as not to use electrical appliances, such as washing machines or dishwashers.

The company said that it is working to offer technical answers to improve the municipal water networks. It has reminded residents that more information can be obtained on its free 24-hour telephone number: 900 81 44 83.