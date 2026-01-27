Fundraiser launched for children of British mum killed in Spain

Friends and family of Victoria, who died at the age of 33 on Saturday after her ex-partner allegedly stabbed her, are collecting funds for the victim's three children.

They have set up a GoFundMe campaign, hoping to at least start with enough money to cover the children's urgent expenses, which include food, clothing, utilities and daily care.

Victoria, who is of British origin, lived with her seven-year-old twin daughters and 11-year-old son in Alhaurín El Grande. She worked as a hairdresser, loved sports and fashion.

According to her friends, although she didn't have much time for herself (working mornings and spending afternoons with the children), Victoria wanted to grow in her career. They describe her as "confident and very detailed".

After separating from the father of her children - Juan Antonio - Victoria wanted to "put her life in order", "be calm" and "raise her children on her own". She reported him in October 2025, after suffering his "death threats" and "manipulation" tactics.

Despite the restraining order granted to her, Juan Antonio entered her home on Calle Tomillo around 10.30am on Saturday, 24 January. He allegedly stabbed Victoria with a kitchen knife. She managed to get to the street and call for help, but died by the time the emergency services arrived.

When the police and the medical team entered the home, Victoria was lying on the floor, in a pool of blood. The murder weapon was next to her.

In the meantime, Juan Antonio handed himself in at the Alhaurín de la Torre prison. He said he had done "something very bad", that he had "taken a knife", "gone mad" and "stabbed the mother of his children". At the time, he didn't know if he had killed her.

According to sources, he seemed calm and relieved, "as if he had taken a weight off his shoulders".

"She just wanted to be happy without you," Victoria's close ones mourn a life that could have been peaceful

The words sources have used to describe Juan Antonio's demeanour after the crime echo the anger of Victoria's friends. "She just wanted to be happy without you, you wretch," a friend of the victim writes in a message shared with the public.

"One day you wake up and you don't know that it's the last day of your life. There is someone who decides that it is, who decides that without him you have no right to go on living, to go on laughing, to go on bringing up your children, to go on working," the message reads.

Now Victoria's close ones are asking people to donate, so that they can "help alleviate this immediate burden and provide some stability for the children, while the family goes through this unimaginable situation".

"Any donation, no matter the amount, is an act of love for Victoria's children and will help them get through the days ahead. Thank you for being with them and with us at this difficult time," the GoFundMe page reads.

Victoria's body was handed over to her family on Monday. The funeral at the San Gaudencio cemetery in Alhaurín el Grande has been scheduled for Wednesday, 28 January.

Once the Ministry of Equality confirms it, Victoria will officially enter statistics as the first fatal victim of gender-based violence in the province of Malaga in 2026.