British woman stabbed to death by her ex-partner in Alhaurín el Grande

A 33-year-old woman has been murdered in Alhaurín el Grande in what is being investigated as a possible case of gender-based violence. The suspect, who has already been arrested by the Guardia Civil, is the ex-partner of the victim who was the mother of three young children.

The incident took place at around 11.40am on Saturday 24 January in Calle Tomillo in the town. It was the victim herself who initially called out for help, as confirmed by the 112-Andalucía emergency services.

A person - it has not been confirmed whether it was a neighbour or a relative - entered the house and found the woman lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Next to her was the murder weapon, a kitchen knife that has been taken away by investigators.

The health services could do nothing to save the life of the woman, who died at the scene. The victim is of British origin, according to the sources consulted, and has three children who were in the house at the time, although it has not been revealed whether it happened in front of them.

When the first patrols arrived, the suspect had already left the scene, although he was soon arrested. He is now in police custody.

Complicated situation

According to neighbours, the relationship between the victim and the alleged killer had been going through a complicated situation for months and they were in the process of separating, although it has not been confirmed whether they were still living together in the same house.

Neighbours said that the woman had gone out on Friday evening with friends and, since then, the suspect had been sending her messages insistently to find out where she was. The neighbours said that this controlling situation continued throughout the night.

According to local residents, the man showed up at the house early on Saturday morning. The victim's three young children, an 11-year-old boy and twin girls aged 7, were inside the house and, apparently in front of them, the suspect took a knife and stabbed her to death.

Furthermore, they claim that it was the children themselves who, after the assault, managed to call for help and raise the alarm, which led to the emergency services being called.

Residents consulted have pointed out that the suspect of the crime had been linked to football, even competing in national categories such as the Tercera Federación.

Day of mourning

Alhaurín el Grande town hall has decreed an official day of mourning in the town for Monday 26 January. The statement explains that this will be "a show of respect and solidarity" following an alleged case of gender-based violence which took place this Saturday in this municipality in the Guadalhorce Valley and in which a British woman was found dead and her partner, a Spanish man, has turned himself in.

In addition, the town council has called for a public gathering and a minute's silence in the town hall square. "The town hall of Alhaurín el Grande expresses its deepest sorrow at the murder of a woman, aged around thirty and of British nationality, which took place in our municipality this morning," said the statement.