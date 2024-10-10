Red line on 'death trap' A-355 between Coín and the coast becomes a national benchmark in road safety

Julio J. Portabales Coín Thursday, 10 October 2024, 22:57 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The A-355 road, which connects Coín with Marbella, has been the scene of numerous serious accidents, with ten fatalities in 2023. To combat this problem, the Junta de Andalucía implemented a pioneering measure: a red stripe in the centre of the road, reinforcing the solid no-overtaking white lines. This initiative has been effective, significantly reducing the accident rate on a road known as 'the road of death'.

The red stripe, about 30 centimetres wide, is more than an ordinary road marking. Its striking colour, combined with audible markings, generates a visual and auditory impact that warns drivers of the risk of encroaching into the oncoming lane. This intervention is part of a series of actions, including the installation of speed cameras, new signs, reflective repainting and the possible widening of the carriageway on certain stretches.

Since its implementation, the red stripe has shown positive results, with a notable reduction in the rate of serious accidents. According to data from Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT), this type of measure on secondary roads can reduce accident rates by up to 30 per cent. This low-cost, fast-acting intervention has been key to tackling a persistent problem on the A-355.

The success of this measure on the A-355 has attracted the attention of other regions, which see it as a replicable model. Asturias, for example, adopted this solution on the Corredor del Nalón (AS-117), a road with a history of fatal accidents. There, the red stripe is combined with a reduced speed limit and radars, seeking to reduce the risk of dangerous overtaking.

The DGT has used the experience of the A-355 as a case study to expand the use of red stripes to other roads with high accident rates in Spain. This is part of the road safety strategy 2030, which aims to halve fatal accidents by the end of the decade. The red stripe is seen as a strategic tool to improve safety on secondary roads, where 74 per cent of fatal accidents occur due, in part, to reckless overtaking.

Quick and effective solutions

In 2023, more than 1,145 people lost their lives on Spanish roads, prompting authorities to seek quick and effective solutions to curb this trend. The red stripe, along with the installation of speed cameras and improved signage, is part of a comprehensive plan to improve road safety nationwide.

The positive impact of the red line has led the DGT to study its expansion to other areas, such as Madrid, where the accident rate remains high. The intervention seeks to replicate the good results observed in Malaga and Asturias.

The red stripe has proven to be effective not only in reducing speed, but also in discouraging dangerous overtaking. According to the DGT, this signage generates a psychological effect that leads drivers to be more cautious.

The A-355, once associated with tragedies, is proving that, with the right measures, it is possible to significantly reduce accidents. Andalucía has taken the first step with this initiative, and its success has been a benchmark for other communities and future road safety strategies in Spain.