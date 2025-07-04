Ice cream made with handmade cocoa buns is new star product of Malaga province chain

Javier Almellones Málaga Friday, 4 July 2025, 11:26 Compartir

The exclusive new addition this summer at the Capricho Helado Artesano ice cream parlour in Coín is made from the handmade chocolate buns provided by the Hermanos González bakery.

The product is reminiscent of flavours from the past. "It's a way for today's children and young people to taste what their parents ate years ago," said Capricho owner and manager Cristóbal Agüera. The chain currently has three establishments: in Coín, Estación de Cártama and Malaga (in the Cruz de Humilladero neighbourhood).

With the ice cream base it uses for other sweets, fresh cow's milk and the handmade cocoa buns, Capricho is looking for the perfect formula to captivate the young and tempt the old. To make it even more attractive, the promotional display shows pieces of the cocoa buns adorning Capricho's original ice cream.

The second batch of the ice cream with cocoa buns was made this week and is available in all three parlours, but keep in mind that it sells out very quickly. Artisan cocoa buns have become a trend in recent months due to their semblance with the famous 'Bollycao'. "The González brothers were the first to make it," Cristóbal says. They make it from a brioche bread filled with cocoa. The ingredients used are wheat flour, eggs, margarine, sugar, hazelnut paste, sunflower oil, milk, cocoa powder, yeast, soya lecithin and salt.

The price for this temptation at Capricho Helado Artesano starts from 3.30 euros for a small tub. Even if it sells out, there will be new batches, as long as there is demand.

This is not the only ice cream that Capricho makes from cakes. For some time now they have had other classic flavours, typical for Malaga province, such as 'locas' (from Obrador Tejeros) and 'tortas de Albarrobo' (from Pastelería Ramos).

Capricho is part of the Sabor a Málaga brand, which supplies many of the parlour's flavours. Since opening in 2018, the chain has made ice creams with mangoes from the Axarquia district, figs, 'huevo de toro' tomatoes or prickly pears.

Other new flavours this summer include various ice creams made with pistachios (from the famous Dubai version to others with cheesecake or white chocolate), 'picotas' candy, cinammon roll, baklava, almonds, walnuts and honey.