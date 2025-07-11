Temporary bridge taken down following Guadalhorce water treatment plant setback

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín de la Torre Friday, 11 July 2025, 11:07 Compartir

A temporary bridge on the Guadalhorce River being used for construction of the Málaga Norte wastewater treatment plant is being dismantled.

The Junta de Andalucía environmental project is designed to end untreated discharges into the major river. But the work has been halted following a decision by the Andalusian High Court which upheld an appeal filed by local residents against this infrastructure.

The group has launched a legal battle to prevent the Vega Mestanza, a riverside area with traditional crops, from being affected in Alhaurín de la Torre, right on the border with Malaga city.