British mum killed in Malaga province had installed cameras in her house in fear for her life

The British woman that was allegedly stabbed to death by her ex-partner on Saturday had installed security cameras in her home in Alhaurín El Grande. After suffering Juan Antonio's "death threats", 33-year-old Victoria feared for her life, despite having a restraining order.

According to Victoria's friends, Juan Antonio would frequently breach the order and get closer to her "to provoke her or convince her to get back together with him". She was even considering putting up an iron fence to prevent him from accessing the porch. She wanted to "feel more protected".

Despite him violating the court order, Victoria did not want to report him, because she "didn't want to feel guilty that the father of her children was in prison", her friend Lorena told SUR.

Lorena and Victoria met six years ago. Their partners played football together and the two of them shared a profession (hairdressers). These similarities forged a bond between the two women and Victoria often shared the problems in her relationship with Lorena.

"She told me many things about their relationship that were not normal, especially manipulation and psychological abuse," Lorena said. Victoria was "on the verge of separating" from Juan Antonio two years ago, but "she decided to give him another chance".

At the end of October 2025, after "a bigger fight than usual", Victoria took a decisive step to ensure her safety. Juan Antonio "had threatened to kill her". Accompanied by her mother and sister, Victoria reported him and received a restraining order.

The only reason why she continued "letting him get as close as possible" following the report was so that he could see their children: seven-year-old twin girls and an 11-year-old boy.

When he kept violating her right to protection, Victoria's family advised her to notify the police, but she knew that he would go to prison if she did so.

Although Victoria told her friends that she "didn't think he was capable of fulfilling his threats", she didn't feel safe even in her own home. Her worst fears came true on 24 January, when Juan Antonio entered her home and stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

Victoria managed to call for help, but died by the time the emergency services arrived. According to sources, when he handed himself in and asked to be arrested, Juan Antonio seemed "relieved", as if "he had taken a weight off his shoulders".

Monday was an official day of mourning in Alhaurín El Grande. Once the Ministry of Equality confirms it, Victoria will officially enter statistics as the first fatal victim of gender-based violence in the province of Malaga in 2026.