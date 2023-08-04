Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Calle Toril. SUR
Remodelled streets reopen in historic centre of Cártama

Remodelled streets reopen in historic centre of Cártama

The aim is to enhance the area to make it more attractive for both locals and visitors

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Friday, 4 August 2023, 12:47

Compartir

As part of its continuing project to renovate and enhance the historic town centre, Cártama council has announced the reopening of Calle Toril and its surrounding streets after the completion of the remodelling of the area.

The objective of project has been to improve the infrastructures and also to brighten up the street to make it more attractive and welcoming.

The work has included a complete reformation of the area, along with a new pavement to facilitate pedestrian access and the resurfacing of a section of road between the Calles Callejuela and Toledillo. It has also included the installation of a small fountain and plants to create a communal space for the residents.

The work had a budget of 174,928.49 euros, and was carried out by Construcciones Bonela S.L.

Calle Toril has also recently undergone a series of works to improve the sanitation network and water supply connection.

The remodelling of this area is included in the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy of Cártama 2023, which aims to enhance the value of the historic centre of Cártama and to improve the infrastructures to make it more attractive for both locals and visitors.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga sets record overnight temperature for August, with mercury not dropping below 30.3C
  2. 2 Last month was the hottest July in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol since records began in 1942
  3. 3 Flamingos descend on Malaga city wetlands
  4. 4 Work starts on burying overhead high-voltage cables in Fuengirola
  5. 5 World's top Coldplay tribute band bring their impressive show to Malaga
  6. 6

    The taste of stars
  7. 7 Spanish royals pose on Mallorcan family holiday
  8. 8 Spain opens case against 'low-cost' airline hand luggage charges
  9. 9 Town hall announces longer nighttime hours for summer fair in Bemalmádena Pueblo
  10. 10 Benalmádena's 56 beach showers adjusted in effort to save water

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad