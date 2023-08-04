Remodelled streets reopen in historic centre of Cártama The aim is to enhance the area to make it more attractive for both locals and visitors

Tony Bryant Cártama Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

As part of its continuing project to renovate and enhance the historic town centre, Cártama council has announced the reopening of Calle Toril and its surrounding streets after the completion of the remodelling of the area.

The objective of project has been to improve the infrastructures and also to brighten up the street to make it more attractive and welcoming.

The work has included a complete reformation of the area, along with a new pavement to facilitate pedestrian access and the resurfacing of a section of road between the Calles Callejuela and Toledillo. It has also included the installation of a small fountain and plants to create a communal space for the residents.

The work had a budget of 174,928.49 euros, and was carried out by Construcciones Bonela S.L.

Calle Toril has also recently undergone a series of works to improve the sanitation network and water supply connection.

The remodelling of this area is included in the Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development Strategy of Cártama 2023, which aims to enhance the value of the historic centre of Cártama and to improve the infrastructures to make it more attractive for both locals and visitors.