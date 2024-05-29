Popular Costa choir to host summer concert in aid of two local charities

The TAPAS choir is gearing up for the summer concert.

After two successful sellout charity shows last year, The Andalusian Performing Arts Society (TAPAS) is gearing up for this year’s summer show, Our Own Kind of Music, which will take place at Alhaurín el Grande Golf Club on Saturday 22 June. The choir, which will be led by musical director James Burn, will offer a varied repertoire of music, from timeworn classics to modern day tunes of artists such as Madonna, Sam Smith and Lady Gaga.

The concert will include a performance by special guest artists Mama Cath and the Soul Sisters, who will deliver their distinctive style of soul and Motown hits.

Through musical and social events, last year, the amateur choir raised nearly 5,000 euros for charity, and this year’s summer concert will be held in aid of the Calahonda Alzheimer’s and dementia support group, and the Coín canine association (Asociacíon Huellas Therapéuticas).

“This will be a wonderful night of music, dancing and surprises,” TAPAS chair Angela Stopforth said.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, cost 15 euros (12 euros for members).

Call 693 104 060 or email chair.tapassociety@gmail.com