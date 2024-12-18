Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The arrival of the animals on Noah's Ark recreated with Playmobil figures. SUR
More than 3,000 Playmobil figures create an impressive nativity scene in Guadalhorce valley town
More than 3,000 Playmobil figures create an impressive nativity scene in Guadalhorce valley town

The display recreates iconic biblical passages, such as the arrival of the Three Kings and the animals heading to Noah's Ark in the great flood, and can be visited in Alhaurín de la Torre

José Rodríguez Cámara

Alhaurín de la Torre

Wednesday, 18 December 2024, 13:01

More than 3,000 Playmobil figures, as well as boats, houses, vehicles and buildings, have been used to recreate a nativity scene in the Vicente Aleixandre cultural centre in Alhaurín de la Torre in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley..

A display of the Three Wise Men are a highlight of the nativity scene, as well as other biblical passages, such as the great flood and the arrival of the animals on Noah's Ark. Pepi Somodevilla and the Rivas Art Workshop produced the impressive nativity set.

"Every detail has been carefully worked out and everything I treasure in my house is exhibited so that it can be enjoyed by everyone," Somodevilla said.

Students of the Rivas art workshop participated in the construction and design of the exhibition with 90 scenes on display. The exhibition can be visited until 7 January in the cultural centre, during its usual opening hours.

"You have to be proud of this exhibition because it represents the enormous work and effort that goes into putting together a nativity scene like this," mayor Joaquín Villanova told Pepi Somodevilla. He also congratulated the owner of the Taller de Arte Rivas workshop "for the good teaching and positive messages that she brings to these children".

