Over thirty crafters create a crocheted sunshade to keep the streets of Coín cool

Alba Tenza
Coín
Friday, 26 July 2024, 13:22
Calle Jacinto Méndez in Coín recently revealed its new look, a crochet canopy to provide shade from the sun and enhance its beauty.
It was ten months ago when more than thirty local residents began the initial meetings to turn a project idea into a summer street extension. The initiative, promoted by Coín town council, is called 'Hilando Coín'. The town's mayor, Francisco Santos, said, "The sunshade made by the town's seniors with their own hands has become a spectacular crochet awning."
The new canopy over the central streets of Coín is 75 metres long and 2.5 metres wide, covering an area of about 180 square metres.
