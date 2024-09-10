Man undergoes emergency surgery after shots exchanged in Guadalhorce valley town

Juan Cano / José Rodríguez Cámara Malaga Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 20:51 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Spain's Guardia Civil police force is investigating a shooting incident in Alhaurín de la Torre in Malaga province which involved several weapons, an exchange of gunshots and left a man injured in the leg. A local resident's dog was also killed by a stray bullet during the exchange.

The incident happened at about 10am on Monday 9 September in the El Romeral neighbourhood. According to initial police investigations, two brothers went to the home of an acquaintance with whom they had had a previous altercation.

The Guardia Civil is trying to piece together what happened when they arrived at the scene after collecting half a dozen shell casings and observing multiple marks left by bullets on the facade of a house.

Initial investigations suggest the two brothers - or at least one of them - allegedly opened fire against the façade of the house where the other person was with his partner, police said. The person inside the house then allegedly tried to repel the attack and with a shotgun, fired towards the two brothers, hitting one of them in the leg.

The man, the only person injured in the shooting, was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. In the exchange, one of the bullets ended up hitting and killing a local resident's dog.

Guardia Civil units rushed to the neighbourhood fearing possible reprisals. According to sources, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which is still under investigation.

Just last week the Guardia Civil reported it had just solved the latest shooting in the area, which took place in the neighbouring town of Alhaurín el Grande on 13 June. Two men shot at the legs of another man in the doorway of his house.

Police then smashed a gang made up of five Dutch, Belgian and Germans, who passed unnoticed as tourists in Manilva. Officers discovered they were using false documents and were hired hitmen and drug traffickers. All of them were arrested in connection with the shooting.