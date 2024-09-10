Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man undergoes emergency surgery after shots exchanged in Guadalhorce valley town
112 incident

Man undergoes emergency surgery after shots exchanged in Guadalhorce valley town

Guardia Civil officers have made several arrests in connection with the shooting incident, in which a stray bullet also killed a local resident's dog

Juan Cano / José Rodríguez Cámara

Malaga

Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 20:51

Opciones para compartir

Spain's Guardia Civil police force is investigating a shooting incident in Alhaurín de la Torre in Malaga province which involved several weapons, an exchange of gunshots and left a man injured in the leg. A local resident's dog was also killed by a stray bullet during the exchange.

The incident happened at about 10am on Monday 9 September in the El Romeral neighbourhood. According to initial police investigations, two brothers went to the home of an acquaintance with whom they had had a previous altercation.

The Guardia Civil is trying to piece together what happened when they arrived at the scene after collecting half a dozen shell casings and observing multiple marks left by bullets on the facade of a house.

Initial investigations suggest the two brothers - or at least one of them - allegedly opened fire against the façade of the house where the other person was with his partner, police said. The person inside the house then allegedly tried to repel the attack and with a shotgun, fired towards the two brothers, hitting one of them in the leg.

The man, the only person injured in the shooting, was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. In the exchange, one of the bullets ended up hitting and killing a local resident's dog.

Guardia Civil units rushed to the neighbourhood fearing possible reprisals. According to sources, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which is still under investigation.

Just last week the Guardia Civil reported it had just solved the latest shooting in the area, which took place in the neighbouring town of Alhaurín el Grande on 13 June. Two men shot at the legs of another man in the doorway of his house.

Police then smashed a gang made up of five Dutch, Belgian and Germans, who passed unnoticed as tourists in Manilva. Officers discovered they were using false documents and were hired hitmen and drug traffickers. All of them were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 New night bus service connects eastern Costa del Sol town with Malaga city
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town to thank tourists for choosing it as a destination as summer draws to an end
  3. 3 Costa del Sol is Mr England's happy place
  4. 4 Two companies bid for contract to renovate iconic Costa del Sol landmark
  5. 5 Benalmádena on 'right track' to attract more tourists from places as diverse as China and Poland
  6. 6 'Honoured' new British Ambassador arrives in Spain
  7. 7 Picardo says Gibraltar 'will never surrender British sovereignty' at National Day rally
  8. 8 Ten-man Spain come away with resounding 4-1 win against Switzerland in Nations League
  9. 9 A fairly dull Malaga CF remain undefeated after 0-0 draw against Cordoba
  10. 10 Golf tournament deemed a huge success as SUR brings together key players from Costa del Sol businesses

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad