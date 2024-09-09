Five arrests on Costa after police smash violent gang dedicated to settling scores and drug trafficking

SUR Malaga Monday, 9 September 2024, 16:32 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Police have smashed an alleged violent gang, dedicated to settling scores on commission, arresting five people in Manilva on the western strip of the Costa del Sol in the process.

The suspects are accused of belonging to a criminal organisation, robbery, using firearms, drug trafficking and document forgery.

Guardia Civil officers launched an investigation in June following a shooting incident at a house in Alhaurín el Grande, where two people burst in and fired at one of the residents, seriously injuring him with two bullet wounds to the legs. The suspects also allegedly stole the safe in the house and threatened to kill the victim's wife and daughter, the police force said in a statement.

The five people arrested are Dutch, Belgian and German, who lived in Manilva and passed unnoticed as tourists. They allegedly used false identification to avoid being traced.

Two were eventually located to a housing estate in Manilva. One of them had a search and arrest warrant against his nameissued by Interpol for other European Union countries. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the address and three people were arrested. Some 12.9 kilograms of MDMA, 3.5 kilograms of hashish, money and a luxury watch were also seized at the house used by the gang. Two other gang members were arrested that same day in Marbella with police officers seizing cash and another luxury watch.