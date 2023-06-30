Man arrested for tricking the elderly and stealing money and jewellery from homes in Alhaurín, Coín, Mijas and Fuengirola He deliberately chose his victims, who were always vulnerable due to their advanced age or serious illnesses, according to police

A man who tricked the elderly and stole money and jewellery from homes in several towns in Malaga province has been arrested.

According to police, the man entered homes in several towns in the Guadalhorce valley and targeted extremely elderly people, and who were also suffering from serious health problems.

He deceived them by pretending to be a relative or neighbour, and would also lie about an emergency health situation in order to gain their trust so that he could nose around their home.

Once inside the house, the man mainly stole cash and jewellery, although he also took other small personal belongings. The value of what was taken is estimated to be more than 5,000 euros.

After several months of investigations police officers also discovered that the man had previously committed similar crimes in Alhaurín el Grande, Alhaurín de la Torre, Coín, Mijas and Fuengirola, the Guardia Civil said. At the time of his arrest, the man was also in breach of a restraining order.