Psychedelic sound of Pink Floyd shines on in Malaga

Friday, 5 December 2025

The Pink Floyd Experience España is presenting its new lineup of musicians at a special concert at Eddy's Music Factory in Malaga (San Julián) on Sunday 14 December. The Malaga band, which was formed by local British musician and producer Steve Hughes in 2022, presents a symphony of psychedelic music performed by an ensemble of talented musicians and vocalists from all over Andalucía.

Along with Hughes on rhythm and acoustic guitars, the group consists of original members, Mark Anders (keyboards) and Arthur Kranz (saxophone), along with new members, Louie Sanderson (lead guitar), Toni Castañeda Roldan (bass), Max Trewhitt (drums), Leo Dinero (lead vocals) and backing singers Grace Eason and Gracie Cooper.

This large-scale production recreates the music of the world-renowned rock band's 50-year career, taking the audience on a tour of iconic hits from pioneering albums like Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here and The Wall. Along with the incredible musicianship of the performers, the production includes a spectacular light and stage show, which reproduces the ambiance of an actual Pink Floyd concert.

The group has performed sellout shows all over Andalucía, and the show at Eddy's Music Factory will launch the band on a series of concerts throughout the region in 2026.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 6pm, cost ten euros. The venue has limited seating, so early arrival is recommended. Reservations can also be made on 639 93 00 10.