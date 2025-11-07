Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Weather

Malaga town records highest maximum temperature in Spain in October

The mercury hit an unseasonal 37.6C on the 4th of the month at a weather station in the province

Almudena Nogués

Almudena Nogués

Malaga

Friday, 7 November 2025, 17:01

Wardrobe changes have hardly been needed in Malaga province and along the Costa del Sol this year. October registered unusually high temperatures and generated much small-talk. According to Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet), the average temperature in the province in October was 22.7C, which is 2.8C above normal for the 1990-2020 reference period. On top of that, Coín in the Guadalhorce Valley recorded the highest maximum temperature in the whole country: 37.6C. This happened on 4 October, as reported by Aemet.

On the other hand, the lowest temperature recorded in Spain was minus 1.4C, registered in Astún (Huesca) on 26 October, while the largest accumulation of rainfall happened in Casas do Porto (A Coruña), with 368.2mm. The strongest wind gust was 167 kilometres per hour at Cabo Matxixako (Vizcaya), on 23 October.

Returning to Malaga, as local weather expert José Luis Escudero has reported, the Aemet station at the airport last month beat the three highest absolute records for average temperature, average maximum and average minimum, records of which have been kept since 1942.

According to Escudero, these conditions can be attributed to a combination of factors, but mostly to the high minimum temperature along the coast, linked to seawater temperatures. Added to this is the general atmospheric stability with the predominance of a warmer air mass.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Process begins to remove heavy machinery and abandoned vehicles from former Costa del Sol quarry
  2. 2 How Spain's succession tax reforms are protecting family inheritance
  3. 3 Lane closures on busy eastern Costa del Sol coastal road until 21 November
  4. 4 Benalmádena takes 'another step forward' with modernisation of its cleaning services
  5. 5 Excellence and expertise: three Málaga-based companies setting trends in materials and maintenance
  6. 6 Taking steps towards a healthy lifestyle on the coast while raising funds for cancer awareness
  7. 7 Fuengirola walking club celebrates 35 years with a dinner and walking programme
  8. 8 Work is progressing well on new Age Concern community hub on the Costa del Sol
  9. 9 British community in southern Spain to honour and remember wartime fallen
  10. 10 Costa del Sol-based British author to launch latest book at Gibraltar literary festival

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga town records highest maximum temperature in Spain in October

Malaga town records highest maximum temperature in Spain in October