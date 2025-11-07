Malaga town records highest maximum temperature in Spain in October

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 7 November 2025, 17:01 Share

Wardrobe changes have hardly been needed in Malaga province and along the Costa del Sol this year. October registered unusually high temperatures and generated much small-talk. According to Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet), the average temperature in the province in October was 22.7C, which is 2.8C above normal for the 1990-2020 reference period. On top of that, Coín in the Guadalhorce Valley recorded the highest maximum temperature in the whole country: 37.6C. This happened on 4 October, as reported by Aemet.

On the other hand, the lowest temperature recorded in Spain was minus 1.4C, registered in Astún (Huesca) on 26 October, while the largest accumulation of rainfall happened in Casas do Porto (A Coruña), with 368.2mm. The strongest wind gust was 167 kilometres per hour at Cabo Matxixako (Vizcaya), on 23 October.

Returning to Malaga, as local weather expert José Luis Escudero has reported, the Aemet station at the airport last month beat the three highest absolute records for average temperature, average maximum and average minimum, records of which have been kept since 1942.

According to Escudero, these conditions can be attributed to a combination of factors, but mostly to the high minimum temperature along the coast, linked to seawater temperatures. Added to this is the general atmospheric stability with the predominance of a warmer air mass.