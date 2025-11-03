Capital of Costa del Sol breaks average, maximum and minimum temperature records in October

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 3 November 2025, 14:44 Share

Malaga city experienced its longest summer on record this year, with high temperatures lasting throughout October.

According to Spain's state meteorological agency Aemet, the average temperature at Malaga Airport in October 2025 was 22.7C, which is 2.8C more than usual for the reference period 1990-2020. Head of Aemet for Malaga Jesús Riesco said that the data is provisional, because the average for two of the days is yet to be confirmed.

Malaga city exceeded average, maximum and minimum temperatures in October

This past October, the thermometer at the gateway to the Costa del Sol registered new records in average, maximum and minimum temperatures. All previous records (2014, 2013 and 1997) have been beaten, as confirmed by SUR's weather expert José Luis Escudero. For comparison, the average of the highest minimum temperatures in 1997 was 17.2C, while this past month it reached 18.2C.

In turn, in 2014, the average maximum was 26.7C; in 2025 it was 27.2C. Finally, in 2013, the average absolute temperature was 21.9C; in October 2025 it was 22.7C.

Summers get longer in Malaga

Riesco has pointed to several factors that contribute to these records. Above all, he says that "minimum temperatures have been very high, especially along the coast", which is due to higher seawater temperatures. Added to this is the general stability with the predominance of a warmer air mass.

However, Riesco highlighted the difference between Malaga city and the province. While temperatures in Malaga city this past October have marked records, on a provincial level this was the third warmest October, behind 2022 and 2017.

Last month closed with an average of 20.1C in the province, which is 2.6C higher than the 1991-2020 reference period. In 2022, it was 21C and 20.5C in 2017. According to Riesco, provincial figures are more important than local records.

Prediction for this week

This year's autumn starts in November, with nighttime temperatures dropping considerably. Minimum temperatures in Malaga city will be around 16-18C throughout the week, with a drop to 14C over the weekend. Meanwhile, maximum temperatures will remain mild, but not as much as they have been so far, between 21 and 23C.

Abundant rainfall is forecast throughout the province on Wednesday, 5 November. However, it is expected to be an isolated episode, with the weather forecast to remain stable during the rest of the week.