Machete-wielding robbers hold up supermarket in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley

Guardia Civil officers are investigating an armed robbery, which took place in an Aldi supermarket in Cártama in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley on Monday night. A hooded pair managed to escape with money, although the exact amount has not been revealed. At the same time, the police are investigating another supermarket robbery in Coín from a month ago, trying to determine whether the two incidents are connected.

The robbery happened at around 9pm on Monday, 7 July, when two individuals entered the premises on Avenida de los Juegos Olímpicos with balaclavas and large knives. While some witnesses indicated that the perpetrators were two men, others said that they were a man and a woman.

After taking the money from the tills, the pair fled the premises, leaving behind a trail of banknotes scattered on the floor.

The National Police and Guardia Civil police forces were mobilised to the scene, alongside the emergency health service. Medical experts attended to some of the people who had suffered anxiety attacks, including a 32-year-old woman, reportedly an Aldi worker.

A month ago, two people with their faces covered with balaclavas and with machetes in hand robbed a shop from another supermarket chain in Coín. The Guardia Civil force is currently leading the investigation in order to identify and locate the perpetrators of both incidents.