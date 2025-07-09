Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Google Maps
Crime

Machete-wielding robbers hold up supermarket in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley

After snatching the money from the tills, the hooded pair fled the premises, leaving behind a trail of banknotes scattered on the store's floor

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Cártama

Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 11:52

Guardia Civil officers are investigating an armed robbery, which took place in an Aldi supermarket in Cártama in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley on Monday night. A hooded pair managed to escape with money, although the exact amount has not been revealed. At the same time, the police are investigating another supermarket robbery in Coín from a month ago, trying to determine whether the two incidents are connected.

The robbery happened at around 9pm on Monday, 7 July, when two individuals entered the premises on Avenida de los Juegos Olímpicos with balaclavas and large knives. While some witnesses indicated that the perpetrators were two men, others said that they were a man and a woman.

After taking the money from the tills, the pair fled the premises, leaving behind a trail of banknotes scattered on the floor.

The National Police and Guardia Civil police forces were mobilised to the scene, alongside the emergency health service. Medical experts attended to some of the people who had suffered anxiety attacks, including a 32-year-old woman, reportedly an Aldi worker.

A month ago, two people with their faces covered with balaclavas and with machetes in hand robbed a shop from another supermarket chain in Coín. The Guardia Civil force is currently leading the investigation in order to identify and locate the perpetrators of both incidents.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol music festival reveals full lineup ahead of 10th anniversary event
  2. 2 New city football club launched with ambitions to compete with Malaga CF
  3. 3 Benalmádena responds to requests and creates more than 40 new parking spaces
  4. 4 Restoration of Costa del Sol monument that dates back to Spanish reconquest under way
  5. 5 Bunzl inaugurates 6,000-square-metre logistics centre in Malaga
  6. 6 British ambassador to Spain expresses gratitude to support groups on Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Eleven more Local Police officers recruited for eastern Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Mijas records lowest unemployment figures in last 20 years
  9. 9 Rotary Club Marbella organises golf event in aid of local charities
  10. 10 Steering group set up to decide future of Costa del Sol town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Machete-wielding robbers hold up supermarket in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley

Machete-wielding robbers hold up supermarket in Malaga&#039;s Guadalhorce valley