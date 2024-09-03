Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police make five arrests after June shooting at family home in Malaga province
Crime

Police make five arrests after June shooting at family home in Malaga province

After firing three shots, the alleged shooters barged into the house and stole a safe while threatening to kill a mother and her daughter

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 17:23

Opciones para compartir

Police have arrested a gang allegedly responsible for a shooting at a family home in Alhaurín el Grande on 13 June.

Two people allegedly approached the home on Calle Vicente Aleixandre about 6.30pm and rang the doorbell. A man opened the door and three shots were allegedly fired at him - two bullets hit him in the leg and a third in the ankle.

According to sources, it was not only the man who was injured in the shooting, but also his family. The shooters, according to police, barged into the house and stole a safe while threatening to kill both the man's wife and daughter. Investigators believe the shooting was a settling of scores between gangs.

Following investigations, police detected a gang made up of five individuals of Dutch, Belgian and German nationality, who went unnoticed as tourists and lived in Manilva. They were using false documents and were involved in settling scores by order and drug trafficking, according to investigators.

Two of the gang members were located on an estate in Manilva, one of them having a search and arrest warrant issued by Interpol for other countries in the European Union. Guardia Civil searched the house and arrested three other people.

Officers seized 12.9 kilogrammes of MDMA, 3.5 kilogrammes of hashish, money and a luxury watch. That same day, in collaboration with Marbella Local Police, two other members of the gang were arrested, with cash and another luxury watch also seized.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Turnout at weekend festivals in Benalmádena 'exceeded all expectations'
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town privatises street cleaning, beach and rubbish collection services
  3. 3 British display team to participate in Costa del Sol airshow
  4. 4 Malaga CF complete epic comeback 2-1 victory against Albacete with just ten men
  5. 5 Andalucía puts pressure on central government to speed up desalination plant in drought-stricken Axarquía
  6. 6 Spain's top-ranked female tennis player back in a grand slam quarter-final after almost quitting the sport
  7. 7 Costa del Sol police officers recognised for bravery
  8. 8 This week's Marbella FC match suspended due to safety reasons
  9. 9 Decorated Spanish swimmer adds to Spain's medal tally at Paralympic Games
  10. 10 Lions diabetes support group to host autumn bazaar in Mijas this weekend

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad