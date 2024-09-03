Police make five arrests after June shooting at family home in Malaga province

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 3 September 2024, 17:23 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Police have arrested a gang allegedly responsible for a shooting at a family home in Alhaurín el Grande on 13 June.

Two people allegedly approached the home on Calle Vicente Aleixandre about 6.30pm and rang the doorbell. A man opened the door and three shots were allegedly fired at him - two bullets hit him in the leg and a third in the ankle.

According to sources, it was not only the man who was injured in the shooting, but also his family. The shooters, according to police, barged into the house and stole a safe while threatening to kill both the man's wife and daughter. Investigators believe the shooting was a settling of scores between gangs.

Following investigations, police detected a gang made up of five individuals of Dutch, Belgian and German nationality, who went unnoticed as tourists and lived in Manilva. They were using false documents and were involved in settling scores by order and drug trafficking, according to investigators.

Two of the gang members were located on an estate in Manilva, one of them having a search and arrest warrant issued by Interpol for other countries in the European Union. Guardia Civil searched the house and arrested three other people.

Officers seized 12.9 kilogrammes of MDMA, 3.5 kilogrammes of hashish, money and a luxury watch. That same day, in collaboration with Marbella Local Police, two other members of the gang were arrested, with cash and another luxury watch also seized.