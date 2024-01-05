Inland wave pool for surfers and leisure complex project in Alhaurín progresses despite current drought

José Rodríguez Cámara Alhaurín Friday, 5 January 2024, 10:25 Compartir Copiar enlace

An ambitious project to build a wave pool for surfers in Malaga province's Alhaurín de la Torre is progressing as planned, despite the shortage of water caused by the current drought situation. According to Matías Villarroel, development director of the investment group that, together with the Basque company, WaveGarden, will construct the complex, the key to making it a reality will be the fact that the pool will be filled with sea water.

The proposed leisure complex, which will include a golf course and luxury accommodation, will be “a revolutionary project with very high energy efficiency”.

Villarroel pointed out that another way it will use resources and reduce expenses will come through the purification and regeneration of the residential devleopment's water, “given the climate emergency we are experiencing.”

Carlos Pitarch, from Lauro Golf, which is where the complex will be located, explained that, given the commitment of the investment group and the approval of the town hall, the construction licence will be requested in the coming months. This will be possible, he said, because the previous technical issues have now been resolved.

The investment group and Lauro Golf highlighted the possibilities offered by attracting this type of surf-seeking tourism to the Costa del Sol. Pitarch said that one needs only to look at Tarifa and other destinations on the coast of Cadiz to understand the positive impact of this type of tourism.

Villarroel claimed that those who enjoy their leisure time “surfing the waves” have an average salary of 75,000 euros per year, a purchasing power that favours the creation of an industry that provides this service. “They will be able to surf in unique facilities,” he said.