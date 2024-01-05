Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Virtual image of the future complex, with a wave pool, golf course and residential area. SUR
Inland wave pool for surfers and leisure complex project in Alhaurín progresses despite current drought
Tourism

Inland wave pool for surfers and leisure complex project in Alhaurín progresses despite current drought

The proposed facility will include a golf course and luxury accommodation and be “a revolutionary project with very high energy efficiency”

José Rodríguez Cámara

Alhaurín

Friday, 5 January 2024, 10:25

Compartir

An ambitious project to build a wave pool for surfers in Malaga province's Alhaurín de la Torre is progressing as planned, despite the shortage of water caused by the current drought situation. According to Matías Villarroel, development director of the investment group that, together with the Basque company, WaveGarden, will construct the complex, the key to making it a reality will be the fact that the pool will be filled with sea water.

The proposed leisure complex, which will include a golf course and luxury accommodation, will be “a revolutionary project with very high energy efficiency”.

Villarroel pointed out that another way it will use resources and reduce expenses will come through the purification and regeneration of the residential devleopment's water, “given the climate emergency we are experiencing.”

Carlos Pitarch, from Lauro Golf, which is where the complex will be located, explained that, given the commitment of the investment group and the approval of the town hall, the construction licence will be requested in the coming months. This will be possible, he said, because the previous technical issues have now been resolved.

The investment group and Lauro Golf highlighted the possibilities offered by attracting this type of surf-seeking tourism to the Costa del Sol. Pitarch said that one needs only to look at Tarifa and other destinations on the coast of Cadiz to understand the positive impact of this type of tourism.

Villarroel claimed that those who enjoy their leisure time “surfing the waves” have an average salary of 75,000 euros per year, a purchasing power that favours the creation of an industry that provides this service. “They will be able to surf in unique facilities,” he said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 How one of the noisiest Three Kings traditions in Malaga province started
  2. 2 Rafael Nadal through to tennis quarter-finals in Brisbane
  3. 3 Compass Clinic grand opening
  4. 4 Troubled former residential care building in Benalmádena finally sold despite demolition threat
  5. 5 New campaign launched to promote 'new-look' Benalmádena as a flagship destination on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 2023, officially the best year in history for tourism on the Costa del Sol
  7. 7 Inland wave pool for surfers and leisure complex project in Alhaurín progresses despite current drought

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad