Police uncover marijuana grow house network linked by tunnels in Malaga province town

Guardia Civil officers have arrested 11 people after uncovering a massive marijuana growing and supply network in the Malaga province town of Alhaurín de la Torre.

Police carried out six searches and seized 2,300 marijuana plants, 20 grams of hashish, two kilograms of marijuana in doses, 44,000 euros in cash, as well as several prohibited weapons and a rifle. Two of these grow houses were connected to each other by a tunnel the members of the criminal group had built to avoid prying eyes when they were moving the drugs.

The investigation started when officers became aware of the existence of a group of people who were involved in the sale of various drugs in several houses in the Viñagrande neighbourhood in Alhaurín de la Torre. They also noted a constant movement of people, as well as a strong smell of marijuana in the properties.

Police then confirmed the crooks, in addition to selling the drug, had several indoor marijuana laboratories located in hideouts built under their own homes to keep them hidden. They also discovered the organisation had several houses in the areas and other new indoor marijuana laboratories in other isolated houses on the outskirts of the town.

The plantations had sophisticated electricity supply installations which were connected directly to the public electricity network.

Police found the person in charge of the installation and maintenance of the electrical system who worked for the criminal group. After identifying all the members of the network, it was found that a minor was also involved in the processing and sale of the drugs.

Those detained are charged with the alleged offences of belonging to a criminal organisation, drug trafficking and electricity fraud, operating two drug retail outlets and six indoor laboratories for growing marijuana.