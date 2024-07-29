Free water park in Malaga's Guadalhorce valley: all you need to know before you go

Almudena Nogués Alhaurín el Grande Monday, 29 July 2024, 16:49 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Since 1 July, Alhaurín el Grandein the Guadalhorce valley has been able boast one of the most original (and attractive) parks in the province of Malaga. This is the Parque del Agua, an enclosure located next to the municipal sports centre, perfect for entertaining children during the summer holidays, when the high temperatures make it difficult to go to other traditional parks, many of them without shade.

The mini water park has the added attraction of being free of charge. It has 14 attractions, including slides (two open, one tube and one mini for infants), and a 7.5 m diameter water bubble. In addition, the park includes green areas with tables, chairs and umbrellas available for families to relax and eat.

Admission is free, but requires prior registration due to the limited capacity of the enclosure. Alhaurín el Grande town hall has set up a telephone number for this purpose: 952 491 216. Preference will be given to residents of the municipality.

The water park will be open during the months of July and August from Monday to Friday from 10.30am until 1.30pm, and from 5.30pm to 8.30pm. In addition, on Saturdays the water park will be open from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

In terms of regulations, adults are not allowed to swim in the water area (limited to children under 12 years of age). Children under 8 years of age must be supervised at all times. It is forbidden to bring in glass objects and animals, except guide dogs. It is also recommended to wear suitable clothing and footware in the aquatic facility.

Complicated journey

The park is finally a reality this summer after a complicated journey that has delayed its opening for a year. As sports councillor Sergio Rodríguez explained, this space needed to have a Legionella prevention plan (PPCL), a document that had to be certified by an approved company. It also required a self-monitoring book, where maintenance workers would take samples and record the daily results of the pH of the water, chlorine, combined chlorine, turbidity, and all the parameters required by an aquatic facility. Another problem was that they did not have a disinfection and cleaning certification, which they now have.