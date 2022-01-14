Festivities in honour of patron of Alhaurín de la Torre to go ahead in reduced format The celebrations will include a shorter procession than usual, along with a floral offering, a mass and children’s activities

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has announced that it will celebrate the festivities in honour of its patron this year, although with a reduced format and with capacity restrictions.

The official programme foresees a floral offering to San Sebastián at 5pm in the parish church (Plaza San Sebastián) on 19 January, the eve of the saint's day. This event will have a reduced and controlled capacity and the use of a face mask will be necessary, as indicated by the Department of Tourism and Festivities, which stressed that the planned events may vary depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

On 20 January, a local holiday in the town, the morning will be dedicated to the children, who can enjoy different activities and free workshops from 11am until 2pm in the surroundings of the municipal park.

A mass in honour of the saint will begin at 4.30 pm, after which, the official procession will make a shorter tour than usual through the streets of the town centre.

The only event that will not be held due to the increase in infections is the San Sebastián Gastronomic Contest, which was set to be held on 23 January.