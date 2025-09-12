Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Elderly man dies after his tractor topples into gully near inland Malaga town

The 81-year-old was killed by the accident on farmland near the A-343 road

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 12 September 2025, 18:47

An 81-year-old man died this Friday afternoon following an accident involving a tractor in Álora in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley

The incident happened on a farm located in an area near the A-343 road at kilometre 34, at around 1.30pm, when a relative of the victim alerted the 112 emergency services control room to the accident after the vehicle fell into a gully.

The Guardia Civil, Local Police, firefighters from the Malaga CPB provincial brigade and the 061 health emergency ambulance service rushed to the scene but the elderly man was eventually pronounced dead.

Second case this summer

This is the second such case this summer, following the death of a 59-year-old man after the tractor he was driving overturned on 17 June in Villanueva de Algaidas.

The accident occurred in an area of countryside known as El Cerro in the village of El Albaicín in the morning, when relatives of the victim alerted the coordination centre of the accident in a field near the MA-5100 road, at kilometre 6.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol castle to be restored and opened as a museum, thanks to EU funds
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town cracks down on abandoned cars and vans with threat of fines from 751 to 3,000 euros
  3. 3 Gibraltar celebrates its National Day with a public holiday
  4. 4 Your Andalusian Home Awaits: Costa del Sol Villas from under &euro;500,000
  5. 5 Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich pull out of Davis Cup tennis clash in Marbella
  6. 6 August figures show Mijas was one of the leading destinations in whole of Malaga province
  7. 7 More than 100 guests enjoy successful La Cala de Mijas Lions charity event
  8. 8 Cártama highlights its historical significance with day dedicated to its Roman legacy
  9. 9 Large rally in Malaga to support the victims of conflict in Gaza
  10. 10 Benalmádena to mark World Alzheimer's Day with series of events

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Elderly man dies after his tractor topples into gully near inland Malaga town

Elderly man dies after his tractor topples into gully near inland Malaga town