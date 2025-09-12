Elderly man dies after his tractor topples into gully near inland Malaga town

SUR Malaga Friday, 12 September 2025, 18:47 Share

An 81-year-old man died this Friday afternoon following an accident involving a tractor in Álora in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley

The incident happened on a farm located in an area near the A-343 road at kilometre 34, at around 1.30pm, when a relative of the victim alerted the 112 emergency services control room to the accident after the vehicle fell into a gully.

The Guardia Civil, Local Police, firefighters from the Malaga CPB provincial brigade and the 061 health emergency ambulance service rushed to the scene but the elderly man was eventually pronounced dead.

Second case this summer

This is the second such case this summer, following the death of a 59-year-old man after the tractor he was driving overturned on 17 June in Villanueva de Algaidas.

The accident occurred in an area of countryside known as El Cerro in the village of El Albaicín in the morning, when relatives of the victim alerted the coordination centre of the accident in a field near the MA-5100 road, at kilometre 6.