112 incident

Archidona man dies when tractor overturns in north of Malaga province

The victim, 59, was trapped by the trailer of the vehicle when he was working on a private plot of land

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Thursday, 19 June 2025, 11:21

A 59-year-old man died on Wednesday after the tractor he was driving overturned in the town of Villanueva de Algaidas in the north of Malaga province. The victim, according to SUR sources, was a resident of Archidona. Apparently, it was the man's family who raised the alarm after going out to look for him when they realised that he was not answering his phone. The emergency call was made at 9.40am, according to 112 Andalucía emergency services.

The incident happened on a private plot of land in an area of countryside known as El Cerro, located in the centre of El Albaicín and near the MA-5100 road, at kilometre six.

Local Police officers from Villanueva de Algaidas and members of the Guardia Civil were immediately mobilised, along with crews from the provincial fire brigade (CPB) in Archidona and Antequera. Upon arrival, emergency services could only certify the man's death.

The victim, according to the sources, was driving a tractor with a trailer and it is suspected that the accident may have happened when the cab became detached, after which the vehicle overturned and became trapped under the trailer. However, the Guardia Civil have taken charge of the investigation to clarify what happened.

