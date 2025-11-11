Driver arrested following death of 18-year-old motorcyclist in crash on A-355 in Coín

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 15:50 | Updated 16:00h. Share

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the road traffic accident in Coín late on Monday afternoon, which claimed the life of an 18-year-old motorcyclist.

According to sources, the detainee initially left the scene of the accident, but later turned himself in at a Guardia Civil police station, where he tested positive for cannabis.

The fatal incident happened around 5.30pm on 10 November. Witnesses called the emergency services and reported a multiple vehicle collision. The initial investigation suggests the 23-year-old driver caused the collision involving two cars and a lorry, after which one of the vehicles was propelled forward and struck the motorcycle being ridden by the victim.

The ambulance team that arrived at the scene confirmed the 18-year-old young man's death. The Guardia Civil determined that one of the drivers had fled the scene, but he later turned up at the local police station. For now, he has been arrested only for abandoning the scene and the investigation remains open.

Three other people were slightly injured in the accident. The injured - an 18-year-old young woman, a 59-year-old woman and a man about whom no further details have been provided - did not require hospitalisation.

The fatal accident has deeply shaken Monda, the victim's hometown in Malaga province. His name was Daniel, and despite his young age, he aspired to become a police officer.