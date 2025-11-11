Young man, 18, dies after crash on A-355 in Guadalhorce valley

According to the fire brigade, three cars and a motorbike were involved in the accident and several other people were slightly injured ·

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 09:39 | Updated 09:45h. Share

An 18-year-old young man was killed in a road traffic accident in Coín in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley on Monday afternoon.

The 112 emergency services received more than ten calls at around 5.30pm alerting them to the incident. Witnesses reported a collision involving several vehicles at kilometre 12 of the A-355. An ambulance, the Guardia Civil, the fire brigade and road maintenance team were mobilised to the scene.

According to the fire brigade, three cars and a motorbike were involved in the accident. The emergency health services confirmed the death of an 18-year-old young man and reported that three other people were slightly injured. The injured - an 18-year-old girl, a 59-year-old woman and a man about whom no further details have been provided - did not require hospitalisation.

Another traffic accident with four injured in Antequera

Four other people, two women (48 and 45) and two men (48 and 39), were injured in another road accident in the Antequera area of Malaga province on Monday evening. The accident happened at kilometre 96 of the A-45, involving a car and a van. The emergency services were alerted around 7pm.