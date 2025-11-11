Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
112 incident

Young man, 18, dies after crash on A-355 in Guadalhorce valley

According to the fire brigade, three cars and a motorbike were involved in the accident and several other people were slightly injured ·

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 09:39

An 18-year-old young man was killed in a road traffic accident in Coín in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley on Monday afternoon.

The 112 emergency services received more than ten calls at around 5.30pm alerting them to the incident. Witnesses reported a collision involving several vehicles at kilometre 12 of the A-355. An ambulance, the Guardia Civil, the fire brigade and road maintenance team were mobilised to the scene.

According to the fire brigade, three cars and a motorbike were involved in the accident. The emergency health services confirmed the death of an 18-year-old young man and reported that three other people were slightly injured. The injured - an 18-year-old girl, a 59-year-old woman and a man about whom no further details have been provided - did not require hospitalisation.

Another traffic accident with four injured in Antequera

Four other people, two women (48 and 45) and two men (48 and 39), were injured in another road accident in the Antequera area of Malaga province on Monday evening. The accident happened at kilometre 96 of the A-45, involving a car and a van. The emergency services were alerted around 7pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Torremolinos offer only bright spark as Malaga province sides suffer in Primera RFEF
  2. 2 Handcrafted poppy displays honour those who served during Remembrance Day across Gibraltar
  3. 3 Fuengirola half marathon attracts record number of runners once again
  4. 4 Last-gasp equaliser sparks fan fury as Malaga CF throw away victory yet again
  5. 5 Co-housing project for retirees opens on eastern Costa del Sol
  6. 6 Marbella amputee surfer wins world title to complete historic treble
  7. 7 Charity fashion show in Marbella to help baby Jay receive sight-saving surgery
  8. 8 Jelle Geens defends Ironman 70.3 world title in dramatic Marbella finish
  9. 9 New Pickleball Pro Tour champions crowned at Mijas Open
  10. 10 Torremolinos music school ends season with series of free performances

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Young man, 18, dies after crash on A-355 in Guadalhorce valley

Young man, 18, dies after crash on A-355 in Guadalhorce valley