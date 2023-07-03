Cyclist found dead by roadside in Coín Health services certified the death of the 62-year-old victim at the scene who, it is believed, had been out exercising

A man who was apparently out exercising on his bicycle was found dead on Sunday (2 July) in the Arroyo de las Piedras area of Coín, the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre has confirmed.

The control room received notification at 10.38am from a caller who said that he had found a man next to a bicycle on the ground and that it seemed that he had had some health problem because there appeared to be no sign of an accident.

Guardia Civil officers attended the incident and health services certified the death of the 62-year-old man at the scene.