Cártama town hall completes improvement and resurfacing work on central street

Cártama town hall has announced that the improvement and resurfacing work on Calle Tolox has now come to an end. The work is part of a wider set of enhancement and refurbishment projects undertaken by the council since the start of the current term.

“We continue to improve our town by renewing road surfaces in various parts of the municipality. This time, we have repaired and resurfaced Calle Tolox, where nearly 1,000 square metres of asphalt have been laid. This forms part of a series of improvements that have been carried out across the municipality in recent months,” operational services councillor Francisco Montiel said.

The councillor explained that the project was carried out in compliance with regulations for improving accessibility, “an essential task that we will continue to pursue progressively throughout the entire municipality”.

“At present, we are working on enhancing the entrance to Cártama Pueblo, and we are also preparing new parking areas. All these actions aim to keep improving the town, making it more accessible, comfortable and safe for the residents,” Montiel concluded.