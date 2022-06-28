Cártama gives green light to major remodelling of Plaza de la Constitución With a total investment of 2.7million euros, the objective of the project is to convert the central square into a public space that can host cultural activities and events

Cártama town hall has given the green light to the comprehensive remodelling of the Plaza de la Constitución, a project which will have a total investment of 2.7 million euros.

The initiative, which will now be put out to tender, was first announced more than 15 years ago, when studies and excavations of the square and the surrounding streets first began.

The proposal chosen for the creation of the new square, Memory Scenarios, was selected from 29 ideas entered in a competition organised by the council in 2020.

The town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, said the approval of the basic project - the key elements of which are accessibility, environmental sustainability and the enhancement of the town’s archaeological remains - is a “significant step” in the creation of the new space.

The objective of the project is to convert the central square into a public space that can host cultural activities and events. The proposal also includes the construction of an open-air museum to enable visitors to observe and understand the archaeological remains that have been discovered in the area.

It was in 2005, when a survey of the area began, that the remains of an eighth century BCE Roman basilica were discovered, along with other important Byzantine-Visigothic remains. The excavation of the basilica lasted more than fifteen years due to the difficulties that arose in its extraction. The main obstacle was the five-metre difference in height between the current street and the Roman pavement, which could have caused the collapse of the street and the surrounding houses.