The mayor and the councillor at the new parking space in Cártama Pueblo. SUR
Infrastructure

Cártama progresses with municipal plan for creation of more parking spaces

The town hall announced that more parking for around 40 vehicles will soon be opened in the Huerta Primera area in Cártama Pueblo

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Thursday, 17 July 2025, 19:23

Cártama continues to make progress in the execution of the municipal parking plan, with the creation of a new car park in the Huerta Primera area in Cártama Pueblo. This was announced during the visit prior to its opening by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, and operational services councillor Francisco Montiel.

"We continue to make progress in the creation of free parking spaces available to the people of Cártama, with the adaptation of this new space that will allow the parking of about 40 vehicles," Gallardo said.

The mayor explained that this will be an improvement "will also include the embellishment of the area, since a new fence will be installed, as well as the planting of plants and other ornamental elements".

The new car park is in addition to the one opened three months ago in Cártama Estación, or the installed Cártama Pueblo to serve users of the municipal swimming pool and the provisional medical office. “These are investments improve the quality of life of the people of Cártama and that we will continue to promote in other parts of the town,” Gallardo added.

