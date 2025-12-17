Cártama renovates children's playground as part of major improvement plan for gardens and parks

Tony Bryant Cártama Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 11:12 Share

As part of its current parks and gardens improvement plan, Cártama town hall has renovated the children’s playground in the Ampliación de Cártama neighbourhood. The council said that the work had been carried with the aim of providing families with a play, recreation and leisure area in the best possible condition.

Parks and gardens councillor Francis Montiel said the project, financed with municipal funds, involved “the replacement of all the play equipment and the installation of a new coloured rubber surface that absorbs impact, as the previous facilities had deteriorated due to use”.

The town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, said that this reflects the council’s commitment to improving public spaces in the town. “We want our children to have safe and stimulating places to play, and for families to have high-quality areas in which to enjoy their leisure time,” Gallardo said.

The mayor explained that the council will continue working to improve the more than 30 children’s playgrounds in the municipality, as well as to enhance other outdoor and leisure spaces. Improvements have recently been carried out in Parque Limonar and also on the sports courts in Nueva Aljaima.

“These projects will soon be joined by others, such as the renewal of 220 square metres of rubber flooring in the pirate ship area of Parque El Castillo, the refurbishment of Parque Los Naranjos, and the new Parque La Mata, where works are in their final stages,” the mayor concluded.