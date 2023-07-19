Cártama to host festivities in honour of Santa Ana

The fiesta will take place in the Doña Ana neighbourhood and will include religious and sporting events, along with live entertainment and gastronomic activities

The district of Doña Ana in Cártama will celebrate its traditional 'verbena' from Friday 21 until Sunday 23 July, a festival organised by the local neighbourhood association and the department of Fairs and Fiestas of the town hall. The festivities, which were announced by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, are dedicated to the neighbourhood’s patron, Santa Ana, and will include a series of participatory sporting events and popular games, live entertainment and local cuisine.

The festival will begin on Friday at 9pm with the official opening ceremony, followed by a performance of the María Hidalgo Dance Academy. The evening will continue with music supplied by DJ Paco.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday from 11.30am, when visitors can enjoy an equine display, and prizes will be given to the most competent rider and the best horse. A gastronomic contest will be held to find the best potato omelette (tortilla) and the tastiest gazpacho in the afternoon. The evening’s entertainment will include a performance by the dance school of Carmen López and a concert by Eva Soler.

The highlight of the weekend will take place at 8.30pm on Sunday, when a mass will be held in honour of the patron, followed by a procession through the streets of the neighbourhood.