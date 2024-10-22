Town hall demands action from national government to reduce noise from Malaga Airport planes

Julio J. Portabales Malaga Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 16:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Cártama town hall has submitted a formal complaint to the Spanish government urging it to do something to reduce the noise of aircraft flying above the town near the main airport for the Costa del Sol in Malaga province.

With the backing of numerous neighbourhood complaints accumulated in recent years, the council submitted the a file to the ministry of transport. It is part of the public consultation process, opened by the ministry, which seeks to gather proposals and solutions related to the noise of several airports such as Malaga Airport.

Noise generated by aircraft is a recurring problem in Cártama, especially in areas close to the A-357 motorway, where planes manoeuvring towards the airport directly affect residents. Despite airport operator Aena installing noise protection equipment on two occasions (first in 2012 and then in 2017), reports point out that noise levels are within the limits established by current regulations. However, Cártama town hall disagrees with the results, arguing the nuisance continues to be a significant issue.

Cártama mayor Jorge Gallardo said he is committed to putting an end to the problem which is affecting the health and wellbeing of residents. Gallardo invited residents and concerned groups of the municipality to submit their own complaints to strengthen the council's claim. The deadline for the submission will be 30 November.

The complaint submitted by the council requests new measures be installed to mitigate noise and improve the quality of life in the affected areas. Possible solutions include the installation of more sound measurement equipment and incorporating technology to reduce the noise sound impact of aircraft on the municipality.

The document will be available both at the government sub-delegation in Malaga and on the website of the ministry of transport. The complaints can be sent both in person and online, through a form available on the ministry's website.