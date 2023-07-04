Cártama bans the use of drinking water for filling swimming pools, watering gardens and washing cars

The town hall introduced the measures after receiving a notification from the Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development

In accordance with the provisions of the region's current Special Drought Plan, Cártama town hall has announced a series of measures in order to reduce water consumption in the municipality.

Among the measures, which will be mandatory for residents and the council itself, are the prohibition of using drinking water for washing streets and the facades of buildings; filling swimming pools; the irrigation of gardens, parks and green areas; and the washing of vehicles.

The council introduced the measures after receiving a notification from the Junta de Andalucía's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, which set out the drought plan in accordance with the provisions of article 22.1 of Decree 477/2015.

The order is designed to reduce water consumption in an effort to guarantee the supply of drinking water throughout the summer months.