Inland Malaga town to have the world's longest aquarium

The first stone has been laid for Carratraca's nature and biodiversity theme Evolution Park. The ceremony, which took place in the small town in the Guadalhorce valley on Thursday 30 October, marked the first decisive step after ten years. Authorities used the opportunity to provide more details regarding the park's features and construction deadlines.

Firstly, Evolution Park will be unique not only in Malaga, but also in the whole world, as it will combine the past, present and future of nature and biodiversity, hence the name. It will feature the world's longest aquarium (80 metres). If these technical characteristics are confirmed, it will be among the most ambitious aquatic constructions in Europe.

Zoom Image of the future Evolution Park aquarium, which will be the longest in the world. SUR

This project was born out of a private initiative of the company Finca Ecológica y de Recreo Arroyo de las Cañas 2.013 S.L., headed by Ricardo Gista and the future director of the park, Javier Lazpita. Both knew from the start that the aim of this new space is not to be considered an ordinary 'zoo', but rather to combine the exhibition of wildlife with the recreation of natural habitats, educational activities and immersive experiences for the whole family.

200 hectares

The plot of land chosen for the construction of the park covers 200 hectares. It is located in the Sierra del Agua, about four kilometres from the town of Carratraca and with nearby access from the A-354 road.

The main investment amounts to ten million euros, which should cover the two phases of development. Sources have told SUR that the aim is to have Evolution Park ready for visitors in about four years.

The ceremony

Representatives of several institutions that support the project attended the ceremony on Thursday. Among them were regional minister of tourism Arturo Bernal, delegate of the Junta in Malaga Patricia Navarro and mayor of Carratraca Marian Fernández.

Fernández spoke about the uniqueness and exceptional nature of the park, which will integrate leisure, science and biodiversity. The project is also expected to generate more than 350 direct and indirect jobs. This implies a demand for housing and a hotel and makes the park "an economic engine that will complement the Caminito del Rey and the Sierra de las Nieves".

In addition to the aquarium, authorities announced that Evolution Park will have the largest aviary in Spain, a state-of-the-art planetarium and unique experiences that do not exist anywhere else.

As future director, Javier Lazpita outlined other features such as a series of exhibitions, a valuable collection of fossils and a collection of realistic replicas made by an Andalusian Paleoartist.

Immersive activities

Other activities offered by the site will include immersive experiences in different parts of the world, such as the jungle of Madagascar, an Indian temple or the African savannah. Digital experiences will invite visitors to a flying theatre, a planetarium and a virtual safari.

Lazpita highlighted the educational value of the park, given that biodiversity conservation awareness is the main driver of the project.

Arturo Bernal spoke about the collaboration between institutions and private companies that have made the first step and the future construction of the park possible. As regional minister, he highlighted the key role the park will play in inland Andalusian tourism and rural economy.

The project aligns with the new tourism model of Andalucía, which focuses on sustainability, innovation and diversification beyond the sun and beach offer. "Projects like this show that Andalucía can lead the way in environmentally friendly, profitable and active tourism 365 days a year," Bernal said.

With the laying of the first stone, Evolution Park officially begins its journey to become one of the major leisure and nature projects in Andalucía.