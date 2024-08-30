Man arrested in Guadalhorce valley town for sexual abuse of girls from two generations of his family

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 30 August 2024, 13:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Guardia Civil officers have arrested a 58-year-old man in the Guadalhorce valley town of Álora in Malaga province for allegedly sexually assaulting two young children - the granddaughters of his partner. Apparently, it was the mother of the girls who denounced the suspect after learning about the acts from one of her daughters. As confirmed to SUR by the sources consulted, the woman told the police that this individual had also abused her and her sister during their childhood.

The case was uncovered a few days ago, when one of the girls - the older of the two sisters - told her parents that she did not want to go to her grandmother's house, where the suspect also lives. Upon enquiring, the parents noticed that the victim was very nervous and frightened. She revealed that, along with her sister, she had been sexually assaulted at the hands of the man.

Both were examined at the Materno Infantil Hospital in Malaga on 24 August, after which, the doctors notified the police and the duty court, as per the protocol established for these cases, because one of them showed signs compatible with possible sexual abuse. The suspect was arrested at his home in Álora later that day by the Guardia Civil, who took charge of the case as it happened in their area.

The individual was brought before the court on Monday, after which he was remanded in custody without bail as a suspect in the alleged sexual assaults on his partner's young granddaughters. However, according to the sources, the victims' mother told the police that this man had also abused her and her sister when they were both small, although they never reported it. Therefore, according to the sources, the investigation is still ongoing, without ruling out for the moment the possibility that there are more victims of abuse by the suspect.