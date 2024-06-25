Another Malaga town goes up in the world and joins giant bench tourist route

Tony Bryant Cártama Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 13:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Cártama has joined the Ruta de Bancos Gigantes (route of giant benches) by installing a large wooden bench next to the municipal auditorium in the Santo Cristo park. The mayor, Jorge Gallardo, explained that the initiative will offer residents and visitors a new area for relaxing, and also the perfect place to view the temple of the town’s patron, Nuestra Señora de los Remedios.

“We continue to undertake work to make our municipality more attractive. Our town now joins this network of giant benches, which is extending not only through the province of Malaga, but throughout the Andalusian region, providing visitors with an original tour to get to know our area,” Gallardo said.

The mayor, who visited the new bench this week, along with councillors Alicia Aranda and Francis Montiel, stressed that it will enhance the image of the town and will also become a “new promotional point”. “Both local residents and visitors will be able to take a snapshot with the most emblematic monument of Cártama in the background and share them on social media, which will attract new visitors,” he added.