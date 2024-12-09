Emotional tribute paid by teammates after youth team football player dies in Fuengirola road crash

Teammates of Rubén Bravo with his 22 shirt, during the tribute paid at the Miguel Fijones stadium on Sunday.

The death of Rubén Bravo, a 16-year-old footballer who died in a road traffic accident in Alhaurín el Grande in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley on Saturday, has caused deep sorrow in the local community. A tribute was paid to the youngster on Sunday, when his shirt (22) was displayed during an emotional minute of silence before the CD Alhaurino-Villacarrillo match in the Primera Andaluza league. The match could not be postponed as a mark of respect to the player as there was not enough time to inform the Andalusian football federation authorities before the game.

The road traffic accident, which happened in the La Mota area, on the exit to Fuengirola, involved a collision between a motorbike and a car, although the only casualty was the young footballer. Despite being from Alhaurín el Grande, the attacking midfielder had played for Marbella Paraíso for the last three seasons.

Desde el Málaga CF enviamos nuestro más sentido pésame a los familiares y amigos de Rubén.



Nuestros pensamientos están también con el @CD_Alhaurino en estos terribles momentos.



DEP 🕊️ https://t.co/raix8FZD7d — Málaga CF (@MalagaCF) December 8, 2024

Rubén Bravo's younger brother also plays football at the municipal sports school, and his team’s match, scheduled to take place at the Miguel Fijones Stadium on Sunday, was cancelled.

El CD Alhaurino issued a statement mourning the loss of their player. "The club regrets to announce the death of Rubén Bravo Plaza, the player of our youth team who lost his life in a road traffic accident. We would like to send our deepest condolences to all his family, friends and teammates, as well as our strength and support in these difficult moments."

"We can't even imagine what his parents, siblings, friends and family must be going through, but his other family, the football family, is broken with grief at this sudden loss. Life hits us hard again where it hurts the most, a young person with a long career ahead of him, with many dreams that are lost in a second. Rubén, rest in peace", the statement concluded.

Málaga CF also echoed the news with a tribute to the player on social media.