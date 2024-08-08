Drinking troughs for wild boar? This Malaga town wants no thirsty trespassers

José Rodríguez Cámara Thursday, 8 August 2024, 10:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall is planning to install a drinking trough for wild animals in the area of Casas Blancas, in El Lagar, as has already been done in Cortijos and Torresol.

The aim of this measure, which is the responsibility of the town's environment department, is twofold. Firstly, to help alleviate the harm caused by the ongoing drought to the fauna that inhabits the mountains of the local sierra. Secondly, to take action to ensure the safety of residents, streets and houses from incursions by certain animals. There have been several cases already of animals, mostly wild boar, breaking irrigation hoses in search of water or even entering farms and private properties.

The mayor of Alhaurín de la Torre, Joaquín Villanova, who has already visited the first of these drinking water supply points, has announced that the next one will be built soon with the aim, in his own words, "of facilitating water supply in the current drought conditions, which has caused many animals such as wild boar to come down frequently to inhabited areas in search of water". The idea is to continue extending the network of drinking stations that will also head west of the town.

The trough works thanks to a cistern and a buoy that lowers as the water level drops and automatically refills the trough. It also has a small ramp to facilitate access and, if necessary, an escape route for certain animals such as reptiles and amphibians that might fall in.