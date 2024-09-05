Alhaurín de la Torre enforces integrated waste plan with 66 new containers

One of the new containers for clothing and textiles.

As part of its recycling and waste disposal initiatives, Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has announced it will install a total of 66 containers in different areas of the town, 35 of which will be for clothing and footwear, and the remainder for used vegetable oil.

The contract for this service, which has an estimated budget of 28,184 euros, was put out to tender in May and has now been awarded to Eagle Textil SL (used clothing, footwear and other textile waste) and Fundación Madre Coraje (oil).

The idea of the council is to improve the distribution of these containers to meet the objectives of the national integrated waste plan, which urges municipalities to promote selective waste collection.

The contract, drawn up by the environmental department, specifies that the containers must be made of galvanised metal, hermetically sealed and with a security system when opening to prevent vandalism, theft or spillage.