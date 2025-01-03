Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Municipal officials visit El Camino Fuente de Lentisco. SUR
Alhaurín de la Torre announces asphalt works worth 900,000 euros
Infrastructure

Alhaurín de la Torre announces asphalt works worth 900,000 euros

The resurfacing project began in the La Alquería area and will continue in Pinos de Alhaurín and Taralpe, as well as the so-called Camino Tropical

Jose Rodriguez Camera

Alhaurín de la Torre

Friday, 3 January 2025, 12:53

The Mayor of Alhaurín de la Torre, Joaquín Villanova, has announced that the asphalting work to improve the surface of El Camino Fuente de Lentisco, between the junction with the Blas González stream and El Camino Moncayo, has been finished.

Furthermore, the mayor explained that around 900,000 euros has been allocated for similar works in other parts of the municipality. Specifically, improvements are planned for Pinos de Alhaurín and Taralpe, as well as the so-called Camino Tropical, on the boundary with the municipality of Cártama.

The mayor said that this type of work is "greatly appreciated", especially by people who live in rural areas, for whom it is essential to have roads in good condition to ensure road safety and mobility. "If these actions were not carried out, people would be driven away from living in the countryside," he said.

The Camino Fuente de Lentisco is an important road in the La Alquería area that connects to numerous estates and rural houses. The town hall apologised to the residents of this area for the inconvenience caused by the closure of the road during the work.

