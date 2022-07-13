Alhaurín el Grande to have on-demand bus service to connect with Valle del Guadalhorce Hospital The service, which will start in September, will not be subject to specific stops and schedules, so the user must request the bus through a mobile app or by telephone

The manager of the metropolitan transport consortium and the mayor sign the agreement. / SUR

Alhaurín el Grande is to have a new on-demand bus service that will connect the municipality with the Valle del Guadalhorce Hospital, which is located in Cártama. The service, which will begin in September, was announced by the town’s mayor, Toñi Ledesma, and the manager of the Metropolitan Transport Consortium of the Malaga Area, Francisco Javier Berlanga, who signed a collaboration agreement at the town hall earlier this week.

The M159 line will operate within the urban areas of Alhaurín el Grande, and also in Villafranco, and will facilitate access to the hospital to residents without their own transport.

The service will be on demand and will not be subject to specific stops and schedules, so the user must request the bus through a mobile app or by telephone.

The mayor claimed that the signing of the agreement “is an important step taken in the sustainable mobility of the municipality”.

Berlanga added, “This agreement is a commitment to improving the on-demand and personalised public transport service, which is managed through a mobile application.”