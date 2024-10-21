73-year-old man dies after being run over by his own vehicle in Malaga town

SUR Malaga Monday, 21 October 2024, 09:04 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 73-year-old man lost his life on Sunday morning in the Guadalhorce valley town of Alhaurín El Grande in Malaga province after being run over by his own vehicle, according to112 Andalucía.

A witness called the emergency services control centre to report a man who had been trapped under a car in the Camino de Las Lomas area. The coordination centre immediately informed the fire brigade, the 061 emergency health service, Guardia Civil, Local Police and Civil Protection volunteers.

According to the Local Police force, everything points to the vehicle having broken down, the driver then got out to check what was happening and was run over by his own car. Health service staff have confirmed that the deceased was a 73-year-old man.